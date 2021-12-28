Delhi: Covid numbers on the rise as city reports 496 new cases; JNU imposes night curfew

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine shots, at a government vaccination centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec 2, 2021.

Highlights Delhi recorded 496 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate rose to 0.89%.

According to Union Health Ministry, Omicron tally in Delhi stands at 165.

Amid growing concerns of the new Omicron variant and stringent curbs imposed in the national capital, Delhi on Tuesday reported 496 new Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate has reached 0.89%. Besides, a night curfew has also been imposed at the Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi between 11 pm to 5 am, until further orders. No restrictions will be imposed on the movement of emergency services, like medical emergency and supply of goods, the JNU administration has said.

Earlier today, addressing an online press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said cases were rising fast in Delhi, but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.

During the address, he declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms will remain closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

The chief minister assured Delhiites that his government is 10 times more prepared than before to tackle the rising Covid cases. Kejriwal, however, said it was unfortunate that people were visiting markets and malls without masks and appealed to them to follow Covid-appropriate behavior.

Omicron concerns in Delhi

According to date shared by the Union Health Ministry today, the total number of cases of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in the national capital has mounted to 165.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9 and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new Covid cases recorded today are about 50% more than yesterday.

