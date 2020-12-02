Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,944 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,342

Delhi recorded as many as 3,944 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.78 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,342. Eighty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 78,949 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,78,324 in the national capital, including 5,38,680 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 30,302, of which 18,423 are in home isolation.

