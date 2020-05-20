COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

Image Source : INDIA TV COVID death toll in Delhi mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of the infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,088.

It, however, added the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has increased by 140.

(With inputs from PTI)

