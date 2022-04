Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at Delhi Congress office, later doused off

A fire broke out at Congress party's Delhi office on Wednesday evening. It was quickly brought under countrol and was doused off by fire tenders. As per reports, an electric fault in the air conditioners caused the fire to break out. "The fire broke out at around 7 pm today and has been doused off completely," said Prem Lal from Connaught Place Fire Station.

Further details awaited.

