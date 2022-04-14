Thursday, April 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: 6 injured in blast at fast food restaurant in Jamia Nagar

Delhi: 6 injured in blast at fast food restaurant in Jamia Nagar

The blast triggered panic among people in the area. The fire control room has confirmed the incident and said that two teams were rushed at the spot as soon as call was received about there being an explosion.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2022 18:01 IST
Representational Picture
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Representational Picture

Delhi Jamia Nagar blast: At least six people have been injured in a blast at a fast food restaurant in South-East Delhi's Jamia Nagar. The injured have been admitted to Holy Family hospital. 

The blast triggered panic among people in the area. The fire control room has confirmed the incident and said that two teams were rushed at the spot as soon as call was received about there being an explosion. 

Police and fire brigade rescue teams are at the spot accessing the damage. According to the police, the blast took place in the air condition of the restaurant.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News