Delhi-Katra Expressway: Punjab farmer moves house 500-feet away as it comes in way of highway | Watch

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2022 19:54 IST
Image Source : ANI Farmer in Punjab's Sangrur moves house as it comes in way of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Highlights

  • Farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his two-storey house
  • The house is falling in the way of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway
  • The house has so far been moved by 250 feet as of now

Punjab: A farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his two-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place as it's coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.

"I'm shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn't want to build another house. I've spent around Rs 1.5 crore, to build it. Right now it's been moved by 250 feet," house owner Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi.

