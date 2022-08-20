Delhi-Katra Expressway: Punjab farmer moves house 500-feet away as it comes in way of highway | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Farmer in Punjab's Sangrur moves house as it comes in way of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Highlights Farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his two-storey house

The house is falling in the way of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway

The house has so far been moved by 250 feet as of now

Punjab: A farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his two-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place as it's coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.

"I'm shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn't want to build another house. I've spent around Rs 1.5 crore, to build it. Right now it's been moved by 250 feet," house owner Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi.

ALSO READ | Punjabi is now fourth most spoken language in Canada: Report

ALSO READ | Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Latest India News