Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh Airport: The Haryana and Punjab governments have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday in which this agreement was reached.

