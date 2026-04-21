Mumbai Indians receive Will Jacks boost ahead of CSK meeting in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

In a major boost for the Mumbai Indians, England all-rounder Will Jacks has joined the squad ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, April 23, Cricbuzz reported. Jacks has reached India and has linked up with the squad. He was seen training with the team at the Wankhede.

Jacks had taken some time off after a gruelling international schedule, in which he played the five Ashes, the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka and the T20 World Cup 2026. His return to the MI setup will further bolster the team that has recently won its second game after having suffered four back-to-back defeats.

Jacks took time off from the game after the T20 World Cup, where he was a standout performer for England in their run to the semifinal. Jacks won four Player of the Match awards in the tournament after having delivered some brilliant performances both with the bat and the ball.

Where can Jacks bat for MI?

Jacks can be used at different slots by the five-time champions. He can open the innings along with Quinto de Kock or Rohit Sharma and can also bat in the middle order, as he was doing for England in the World Cup. He had put in some stellar performances with the bat in the middle order, helping England win several matches.

MI to face CSK in their next clash

Mumbai Indians will now be up against the Chennai Super Kings in what is dubbed as the El Clásico in the sport. MI are coming into this game on the back of a spectacular win over the Gujarat Titans. Tilak led the show with the bat for MI, scoring a 45-ball hundred as his unbeaten 101 powered the five-time champions to 199/5. The MI bowlers did a brilliant job in reply, with Ashwani Kumar picking up a four-wicket haul as MI went on to win the game by 99 runs. It was MI's first win over GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium and also GT's biggest loss in the history of the Indian cash-rich league.