Sharad Pawar to skip voting in Baramati bypoll due to health issue; seeks support for Sunetra Pawar

New Delhi:

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he will not be able to cast his vote in the upcoming Baramati Assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23 owing to health reasons. The 85-year-old leader said doctors have advised him against travelling outside Mumbai following a sudden decline in his health. Sources confirmed that Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago for a medical evaluation. In a statement, he expressed disappointment over missing the voting process, which he has consistently participated in since 1967.

"I have exercised my right to vote in the Baramati constituency continuously since 1967. This time, too, I had decided to come to Baramati and vote as per tradition. However, due to a sudden deterioration in my health, I had to be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Doctors have strictly advised me not to travel outside the city," he added.

'Heavy heart' decision to stay away

Pawar described his absence from voting as unavoidable and emotional. "Due to this unavoidable situation, I will not be able to cast my vote. I wish to express this with a deeply saddened and heavy heart," he added. He also said he had explored alternative ways to vote but was informed by election authorities that no such provisions exist. "I also inquired with election authorities about alternative options to cast my vote without being physically present. However, I was informed that no such options are available. With a heavy heart, I have had to take the decision to stay away from voting," he added.

Appeal to voters to support Sunetra Pawar

The veteran leader urged voters in Baramati to back Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting the bypoll as the candidate of the ruling alliance. Pawar said his party’s support for her candidature is also a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar. "This is, in a way, a tribute from our party to the late Ajit Pawar. I appeal to all voters in Baramati to vote for Sunetra Ajit Pawar and pay tribute to him," he said.

About the bypoll and candidates

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. Voting will take place on April 23, with results set to be declared on May 4. Notably, no candidate from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is contesting against Sunetra Pawar. Although the Congress had initially fielded Akash More, it later withdrew his candidature. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray for the seat.

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