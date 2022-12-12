Monday, December 12, 2022
     
  4. Delhi airport congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia pays visit at Delhi airport's T3 to inspect arrangements

Delhi airport congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia pays visit at Delhi airport's T3 to inspect arrangements

Even though the Delhi airport is handling passenger traffic of 71.1 million persons per year, the deployment of security personnel has not been large.

Sreelakshmi Edited By: Sreelakshmi New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2022 11:13 IST
Scindia takes stock of arrangements at Delhi airport.
Image Source : PTI Scindia takes stock of arrangements at Delhi airport.

Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 on Monday to take stock of the situation after complaints of long queues at immigration and security and unorganized checking flooded social media. For weeks passengers have been complaining about how departure from T3 is a tedious process. 

Many people shared pictures of the crowd at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). In response to a tweet by a passenger, Delhi airport said that it has deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimize any inconvenience.The passengers have also raised a need for new terminals.

"Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us, and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience. Also, we have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters...," Delhi airport said in the tweet in response to complaint raised by one of the passengers.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

(With PTI inputs)

