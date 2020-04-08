Delhi's air quality improves with lockdown, rains on forecast

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus lockdown improves air quality in Delhi

Air pollution in Delhi improved a notch on Wednesday, with a 60 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide poisonous gas. As compared to the overall air quality index (AQI) of the national capital on Tuesday, today's AQI stands at 88, in the 'satisfactory' category again. "Under the influence of approaching western disturbance, rainfall is expected today and tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms can lead to local dust uplift for a shorter time," stated an advisory issued by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

It also suggested that the overall AQI is likely to improve. The "satisfactory" category is forecasted on April 9 and 10. "The forecast considers an estimated reduction in local emissions due to lockdown."

The quality of air was in the "good" category last week but spiked on April 5 after people burst crackers to "challenge the darkness" as a sign of participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights and lighting diyas and lamps to fight against the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, AQI in Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai was docked in the "satisfactory" category at 58, 99 and 93, respectively.

Improvement in air quality across the country can be attributed to the low vehicular traffic and emission from industries due to country-wide lockdown.

