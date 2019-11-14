Delhi enters 'emergency zone' as AQI crosses 500-mark

The air quality in Delhi and NCR region remained in the 'severe' category on Thursday, as the AQI level in Delhi was measured at 472 (severe). At many places in NCR, the AQI crossed the 500-mark, putting the regions in 'severe plus' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the National Capital docked at 472 at 7:00 AM on Wednesday. The overall Delhi AQI is at the higher end of the 'severe' category.

"The effective stubble fire counts estimated by Safar-integrated multi-satellite methodology has shown decreasing trend (480 counts on 12 November) Hence, a decline in biomass share in Delhi's air quality is estimated as 13 percent for 14 November in spite of favourable transport-level wind trajectory," SAFAR stated.

Though a slight improvement in day time pollution concentration is expected today, PM 2.5 levels will start to increase immediately after sunset, it added.

The noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution in Delhi-NCR towards the "emergency" zone on Wednesday.

Air quality condition is likely to marginally improve by tomorrow (Friday), but a reasonable improvement to the 'very poor' is expected only by 16 November (Saturday).

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday asked the central government to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution in Northern India including Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, schools in the national capital will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi government said.

On November 1, the Supreme Court-mandated panel EPCA declared a public health emergency as air pollution neared the emergency levels.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

According to weather experts, a fall in the temperature and wind speed led to the accumulation of pollutants. The problems were compounded by a cloud cover that blocked sunlight.

Incidents of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab have increased and northwesterly winds have been bringing more farm fire plume to the Delhi-NCR region, they said.

