Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signs MoU with Egypt, partnership lead to 'historic heights'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on a three-day visit to Egypt to review bilateral defence ties, from September 18-20. The Defence Minister expressed his visit as "highly productive" and was confident that the MoU on defence cooperation signed between the two sides will take the Indo-Egyptian partnership to "historic heights".

"Just concluded a highly productive visit to Egypt. I thank President H.E. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and my counterpart General (Mohamed) Zaki for warm hospitality & wide-ranging discussions. I am confident that the MoU on Defence Cooperation will take our partnership to historic heights," he tweeted on Wednesday. Rajnath Singh also shared a few images of him bidding goodbye to officials of the host country.

In the context of the visit, India and Egypt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further boost bilateral defence cooperation and reached a consensus on enhancing joint exercises. Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging discussions with his Egyptian counterpart, General Mohamed Zaki. "Had an excellent meeting with Egypt’s Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo. We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements," Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

During their meeting, both sides discussed ways to further strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance the conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. "Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations," Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh on Monday also called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the two leaders discussed bilateral military-to-military cooperation, with the latter emphasising that there is a need for both countries to exchange expertise and best practices in countering the threat of terrorism.

