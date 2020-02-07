Defence Expo 2020: UP can provide better infrastructure, logistics for defence production, says CM Yogi

11th edition of Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow

On the second day of 11th Defence Expo 2020, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh provides immense possibilities for investment. "Our policy is much better than other states and it will attract investment here," said the chief minister. Yogi Adityanath was addressing the seminar organized by UPEIDA and FICCI at DefExpo-2020 on Thursday. He said that the eastern and western corridors being built in the country are passing through Uttar Pradesh and Burari would serve as the junction. The investors who invest here will be benefited from this.

"We will develop 17 cities as 'Smart and Safe Cities' in the state, in which Integrated Command and Control Centers will be established and there will be huge investment possibilities", he added.

At the event, the Chief Minister said that if an industrial institution has to prove itself, then there are immense opportunities as Uttar Pradesh can provide a good infrastructure for manufacturing and logistics. The road connectivity of the state is very good as it is neighbouring to the national capital while air connectivity connects the place with all over the world. He further said that the state government is developing infrastructure facilities in the state at a fast pace. Expressways are being established on a large scale.

Currently, the work of Purvanchal expressway is in progress and it will be operational by the end of this year. In addition, the construction work on the Bundelkhand expressway will be started from this month. Also, the survey work for the Ganga expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj has been completed. Its construction will begin by the end of this year, ensured UP CM.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making the country's economy $ 5 trillion.

Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving forward on the path of development. The rail, air and road connectivity has improved in the state and the Single window system is working better in UP.

The Defence Minister said that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is working as an able captain, so investors will no longer have to face difficulties in UP.

"India will be established as the third major economic power in the world by 2023 under the leadership of PM Modi and UP will contribute significantly to it", he added.

