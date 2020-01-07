Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Deepika Padukone greets Aishe Ghosh, face of JNU protests, with folded hands

With folded hands, actor Deepika Padukone greeted JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh as she made a brief appearance at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, two days after a masked mob unleashed violence in the varsity.

As Deepika arrived at the Sabarmati Hostel, she met Ghosh, who sustained injuries in the attack on Sunday. Padukone was standing quietly in solidarity with the students and teachers who came under attack of the violent mob. JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the protest.

Aishe Ghosh had alleged that she was hit by multiple rods. She claimed that the university security staff had colluded with the vandals during the attack and added that some RSS-affiliated professors had been promoting violence for the past four-five days. Ghosh was discharged on Monday.

