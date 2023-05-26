Man calls Delhi Police control room, threatens to murder PM Modi; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi gets death threat

PM Modi death threat: A man called the Delhi police control room and threatened to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the information, the threatening call caused a stir within the Police department and they quickly swung into action to trace the call.

After tracing the call, the police arrested the person from Delhi's Prasad Nagar region in Karol Bagh. The accused has been identified as Hemant, a resident of Raigar Pura in Delhi, who made the call in an inebriated state, as per the police.

"After receiving the PCR call a team was sent and the caller Hemant Kumar age 48 yrs S/o Mala Ram R/o H No. 72/ 5491, Raigar Pura, Karol Bagh, was brought to the police station and an interrogation was done," the police stated. They further said that the accused is unemployed for the last 6 yrs and is in the habit of drinking.

Further details are awaited.

