Daler Mehndi's 2-year imprisonment sentence upheld by court in 19-year-old human trafficking case

Highlights Singer Daler Mehndi's two-year sentence in old human trafficking case upheld by court

The case was registered in 2003

Daler Mehndi may challenge the verdict in a higher court

Daler Mehndi News: Singer Daler Mehndi's two-year imprisonment sentence was upheld by the Patiala Sessions Court on Thursday in a 19-year-old human trafficking case.

The singer has been taken into custody by police and his application for release on probation is also dismissed by the court, Advocate Gurmeet Singh, Complainant's lawyer informed.

The Patiala Sessions Court on Thursday upheld 2018 verdict by a trial court sentencing Daler Mehndi to two years imprisonment in the 19-year-old human trafficking case. The court convicted Daler Mehndi in the case related to pigeon pelting in 2003.

On 19 September 2003, Shamsher Mehndi, elder brother of Daler Mehndi, was accused of illegally taking people abroad through pigeon pelting music bands, following which an FIR was registered in the case.

Daler Mehndi's name also came up in this case during the investigation.

A case was registered against him in 2003 and after 15 years in 2018, the lower court sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment, which has now been upheld by the sessions court as well.

However, Daler Mehndi, as per the rules, has the option to challenge the verdict in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

