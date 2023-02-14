More than 1.12 lakh daily wage workers committed suicide in 2019-21: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In a shocking revelation, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in Lok Sabha informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 1.12 lakh daily wage workers committed suicide in the past three years-- from 2019-21.

Quoting the scary data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Yadav on Monday said that a total of 32,563 daily wage workers died in 2019, 37,666 in 2020, and 42,004 in 2021. The shocking details revealed that the number of suicides among the daily earner group had witnessed a sharp increase-- nearly 10,000-- during the COVID-19 period as it left millions of people unemployed.

The response from the Union Minister came in response to a question by Congress MP Subburaman Thirunavukkarasar. Besides, Yadav revealed that a total of 66,912 housewives, 53,661 self-employed persons, 43,420 salaried persons and 43,385 unemployed persons also committed suicide during the period.

Nearly 36,000 students end their lives

While elaborating his comment, he said that the government is mandated to provide social security to workers in the unorganised sector, including daily wage workers, by formulating suitable welfare schemes on matters relating to life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, and any other benefit as may be determined by the central government. Notably, he was citing the laws as per the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008.

Moreover, 35,950 students and 31,839 persons engaged in the farming sector such as cultivators and agricultural labourers also committed suicide in three years -- 2019, 2020 and 2021.

