Cyclone Asani: Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore on Andhra coast | WATCH

Cyclone Asani: Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore on Andhra coast

Cyclone Asani News: In what seems to be a tale straight from any mythological book, a mysterious gold-coloured chariot was washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed people pulling out the chariot from sea and dragging it to the shore. Naupada sub-inspector said that the intelligence department has been informed about the chariot. "It might've come from another country. We've informed intelligence and higher officials," he said.

Cyclone Asani Impact

Coastal Andhra has been receiving heavy rain and strong winds as cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm. According to the Met Department, parts of West Bengal and Odisha are likely to get heavy rain with wind speed of 85 km per hour.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hour and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday, and emerge into west central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night," the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The Odisha government has put five southern districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati - on "high alert", as they are likely to be affected by the cyclone that may touch land mass between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, about 200 km from Odisha.

(With PTI inputs)

