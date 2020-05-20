Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
  4. Cyclone Amphan brings high tides and rain, 2M head to shelters | Photos

A powerful cyclone began dumping rain on coastal India and Bangladesh early today. IndiaTvNews.com brings to you photos as the most powerful storm in decades brings heavy winds and high tides along with rain in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Kolkata Updated on: May 20, 2020 11:27 IST
Image Source : AP PHOTO

Trees lie uprooted on a highway from heavy winds ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall, at Chandbali on the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A powerful cyclone is moving toward India and Bangladesh as authorities try to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing. Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2020, and forecasters are warning of extensive damage from high winds, heavy rainfall, tidal waves and some flooding in crowded cities like Kolkata. (AP Photo)

Cyclone Amphan has begun dumping rain on coastal India and Bangladesh early today as more than 2 million people were being moved to shelters before the storm hits land in the afternoon. Strong winds along the coastal areas have started causing damage to trees and temporary structures along the way and it is likely to become severe as the day progresses. IndiaTvNews.com brings to you photos as the most powerful storm in decades brings heavy winds and high tides along with rain in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Videos and photos showed residents heading to shelters, some carrying bags with their belongings and all wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus. Officials went from village to village with loudspeakers warning people to take shelter.

Image Source : PTI

Bhadrak: Firefighters clear road blockage after a tree uprooted due to heavy winds and rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall, near R&B office in Bhadrak, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : AP PHOTO

Trucks stranded on the highway as trees lie uprooted from heavy winds ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall, at Chandbali on the Bay of Bengal coast in Orissa, India, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. 

Image Source : AP

Villagers on the Bay of Bengal coast walk as they are evacuated by volunteers as a precaution against Cyclone Amphan at Bakkhali, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Image Source : AP

Evacuated children wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus stand at a relief camp at Paradeep, on the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha.

Image Source : AP

This Tuesday, May 19, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Amphan over the Bay of Bengal. The powerful storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2020, and forecasters are warning of extensive damage from high winds, heavy rainfall, tidal waves and some flooding in crowded cities like Kolkata. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

Image Source : PTI

Bhadrak: NDRF personnel evacuate villagers residing in low lying seaside areas, ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall, near Dhamra in Bhadrak district. PTI Photo

Image Source : NDRF

NDRF and local administration in Hasnabad, North 24 Parganas, apprise people to stay indoors as Cyclone Amphan nears in  West Bengal. Photo Courtesy: NDRF

 

 

 

