Cyclone Amphan brings high tides and rain, 2M head to shelters | Photos

Cyclone Amphan has begun dumping rain on coastal India and Bangladesh early today as more than 2 million people were being moved to shelters before the storm hits land in the afternoon. Strong winds along the coastal areas have started causing damage to trees and temporary structures along the way and it is likely to become severe as the day progresses. IndiaTvNews.com brings to you photos as the most powerful storm in decades brings heavy winds and high tides along with rain in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.
Videos and photos showed residents heading to shelters, some carrying bags with their belongings and all wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus. Officials went from village to village with loudspeakers warning people to take shelter.