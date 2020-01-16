8 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak derail near Cuttack, 20 injured

Image Source : ANI Lokmanya Tilak express derails near Cuttack

At least 20 people have been injured after eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) express derailed after the train rammed into a goods train. As per reports, the incident occurred due to dense fog when Lokmanya Tilak rammed into the guard's van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi railway station near Cuttack in Odisha.

As per a railway official, 5 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express got derailed while 3 are displaced from the track.

Lokmanya Tilak express driver and a senior railway officer have confirmed that there no deaths so far, while, the number of injured people may rise further.

Odisha: Seven coaches derailed and several people injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon at about 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/5w6xRXOzF7 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, a Railway accident medical rescue van has reached the incident site and the injured are being provided with medical assistance. Those who are critically injured are being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Further details are awaited.