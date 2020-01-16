Thursday, January 16, 2020
     
  4. 8 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak derail near Cuttack, 20 injured

8 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak derail near Cuttack, 20 injured

Several people are reportedly injured after two trains have collided due to dense fog between Salagaon and Nergundi railway station near Cuttack when an unidentified train rammed into Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express.

New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2020 9:27 IST
Image Source : ANI

Lokmanya Tilak express derails near Cuttack

At least 20 people have been injured after eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) express derailed after the train rammed into a goods train. As per reports, the incident occurred due to dense fog when Lokmanya Tilak rammed into the guard's van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi railway station near Cuttack in Odisha.

As per a railway official, 5 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express got derailed while 3 are displaced from the track.

Lokmanya Tilak express driver and a senior railway officer have confirmed that there no deaths so far, while, the number of injured people may rise further. 

Meanwhile, a Railway accident medical rescue van has reached the incident site and the injured are being provided with medical assistance. Those who are critically injured are being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Further details are awaited.

