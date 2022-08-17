Wear masks on flights or face action: DGCA mandates fliers to follow Covid protocols amid spike in cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE "In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," DGCA said

Covid-19 cases spike: As the country has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers to follow protocols and have their masks on inside the aircraft. The DGCA said that "random checks" will be held in airports, and violators will be punished.

The aviator general directed airlines to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms.

"In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," it added.

The country witnessed 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Latest India News