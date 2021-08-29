Sunday, August 29, 2021
     
India logs 45,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths in 24 hours; recovery at 97.56%

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,68,558, the ministry data showed.

New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2021 9:40 IST
covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Nadia: Women show their Aadhar Card as they wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine at a mega vaccination centre in Santipur town

India recorded 45,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 460 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 35,840 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.56 per cent and total recoveries to 3,18,88,642.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,68,558, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,37,830. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,86,42,929 samples have been tested up to August 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,55,327 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 7428 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 15050 602  1980407 903  13788 10 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1112 38  51388 164  260  
4 Assam 7532 249  574280 739  5627
5 Bihar 115 715905 11  9652
6 Chandigarh 42 64230 812  
7 Chhattisgarh 545 50  990260 81  13555  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6   10653   4  
9 Delhi 412 1412164 62  25080  
10 Goa 935 15  169480 95  3191  
11 Gujarat 155 815140 14  10081
12 Haryana 664 760096 16  9672
13 Himachal Pradesh 1965 112  207363 295  3585
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1149 89  319259 76  4405
15 Jharkhand 146 342537 14  5132  
16 Karnataka 18996 330  2888520 1614  37248 17 
17 Kerala 195796 14049  3730198 18573  20313 179 
18 Ladakh 64 20259 10  207  
19 Lakshadweep 33 10250 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 82 781538 10  10516  
21 Maharashtra 55091 1183  6255451 3301  136900 170 
22 Manipur 3486 110  107410 418  1770
23 Meghalaya 2663 19  71120 279  1296
24 Mizoram 8100 630  48336 256  206  
25 Nagaland 818 27  28409 88  614
26 Odisha 7338 239  989840 986  7697 69 
27 Puducherry 768 120654 79  1809  
28 Punjab 410 583689 38  16364
29 Rajasthan 111 945003 13  8954  
30 Sikkim 1342 67  27929 108  368
31 Tamil Nadu 17797 272  2556116 1793  34835 21 
32 Telangana 6166 80  646761 417  3867
33 Tripura 1090 60  80788 133  796
34 Uttarakhand 321 335174 32  7380
35 Uttar Pradesh 329 13  1686083 27  22796
36 West Bengal 9143 24  1518684 719  18410
Total# 359775 14876  31852802 31374  437370 509 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

