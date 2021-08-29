India logs 45,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths in 24 hours; recovery at 97.56%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nadia: Women show their Aadhar Card as they wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine at a mega vaccination centre in Santipur town

India recorded 45,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 460 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 35,840 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.56 per cent and total recoveries to 3,18,88,642.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,68,558, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,37,830. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,86,42,929 samples have been tested up to August 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,55,327 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 7428 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 15050 602 1980407 903 13788 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1112 38 51388 164 260 4 Assam 7532 249 574280 739 5627 9 5 Bihar 115 8 715905 11 9652 2 6 Chandigarh 42 3 64230 4 812 7 Chhattisgarh 545 50 990260 81 13555 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10653 4 9 Delhi 412 1 1412164 62 25080 10 Goa 935 15 169480 95 3191 11 Gujarat 155 2 815140 14 10081 1 12 Haryana 664 4 760096 16 9672 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1965 112 207363 295 3585 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1149 89 319259 76 4405 1 15 Jharkhand 146 7 342537 14 5132 16 Karnataka 18996 330 2888520 1614 37248 17 17 Kerala 195796 14049 3730198 18573 20313 179 18 Ladakh 64 2 20259 10 207 19 Lakshadweep 33 1 10250 5 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 82 6 781538 10 10516 21 Maharashtra 55091 1183 6255451 3301 136900 170 22 Manipur 3486 110 107410 418 1770 3 23 Meghalaya 2663 19 71120 279 1296 2 24 Mizoram 8100 630 48336 256 206 25 Nagaland 818 27 28409 88 614 2 26 Odisha 7338 239 989840 986 7697 69 27 Puducherry 768 1 120654 79 1809 28 Punjab 410 3 583689 38 16364 2 29 Rajasthan 111 4 945003 13 8954 30 Sikkim 1342 67 27929 108 368 1 31 Tamil Nadu 17797 272 2556116 1793 34835 21 32 Telangana 6166 80 646761 417 3867 2 33 Tripura 1090 60 80788 133 796 1 34 Uttarakhand 321 3 335174 32 7380 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 329 13 1686083 27 22796 2 36 West Bengal 9143 24 1518684 719 18410 8 Total# 359775 14876 31852802 31374 437370 509 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News