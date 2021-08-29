India logs 45,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths in 24 hours; recovery at 97.56%

India recorded 45,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 460 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 35,840 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.56 per cent and total recoveries to 3,18,88,642.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,68,558, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,37,830. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,86,42,929 samples have been tested up to August 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,55,327 samples were tested on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|7428
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|15050
|602
|1980407
|903
|13788
|10
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1112
|38
|51388
|164
|260
|4
|Assam
|7532
|249
|574280
|739
|5627
|9
|5
|Bihar
|115
|8
|715905
|11
|9652
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|42
|3
|64230
|4
|812
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|545
|50
|990260
|81
|13555
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|10653
|4
|9
|Delhi
|412
|1
|1412164
|62
|25080
|10
|Goa
|935
|15
|169480
|95
|3191
|11
|Gujarat
|155
|2
|815140
|14
|10081
|1
|12
|Haryana
|664
|4
|760096
|16
|9672
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1965
|112
|207363
|295
|3585
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1149
|89
|319259
|76
|4405
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|146
|7
|342537
|14
|5132
|16
|Karnataka
|18996
|330
|2888520
|1614
|37248
|17
|17
|Kerala
|195796
|14049
|3730198
|18573
|20313
|179
|18
|Ladakh
|64
|2
|20259
|10
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|33
|1
|10250
|5
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|82
|6
|781538
|10
|10516
|21
|Maharashtra
|55091
|1183
|6255451
|3301
|136900
|170
|22
|Manipur
|3486
|110
|107410
|418
|1770
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|2663
|19
|71120
|279
|1296
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|8100
|630
|48336
|256
|206
|25
|Nagaland
|818
|27
|28409
|88
|614
|2
|26
|Odisha
|7338
|239
|989840
|986
|7697
|69
|27
|Puducherry
|768
|1
|120654
|79
|1809
|28
|Punjab
|410
|3
|583689
|38
|16364
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|111
|4
|945003
|13
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|1342
|67
|27929
|108
|368
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|17797
|272
|2556116
|1793
|34835
|21
|32
|Telangana
|6166
|80
|646761
|417
|3867
|2
|33
|Tripura
|1090
|60
|80788
|133
|796
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|321
|3
|335174
|32
|7380
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|329
|13
|1686083
|27
|22796
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|9143
|24
|1518684
|719
|18410
|8
|Total#
|359775
|14876
|31852802
|31374
|437370
|509
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR