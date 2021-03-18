Vaccination should be done at protest sites: Rakesh Tikait

Image Source : PTI Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait

Amid fear of Covid-19 spread in the protest sites, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that the government should open a vaccination centre at the protest sites.

Tikait said, "As the Covid-19 cases rise in the country once again, we will follow the Covid related guidelines. We will follow social distancing here. The government should inoculate the farmers at the protest sites. I will also get inoculated."

"We won't end the protest because of Covid fear. We will increase the size of the tents in order to maintain distance. This protest is for a cause and we will continue this till the laws a withdrawal," he added.

Talking about the increasing number of cases in the prison, he said: "Parents of the inmates in the prisons have requested us to take up their issues. Covid guidelines are not been followed in prisons. There are a lot of prisoners and they are sleeping close to each other. Social distancing should be followed in the prisons also."

On Wednesday, in a meeting with the Chief Ministers amid growing alarm over the resurgence of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to act fast against the emerging "second peak" of the pandemic, warning "if we do not stop this now, a country-wide outbreak can occur".

