35,886 Covid-19 cases and 172 deaths: India records highest single-day spike in over 100 days

India recorded 35,871 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in the last 102 days, as per the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin released on Thursday. With the fresh cases, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the nation has reached 1,14,74,605, while the active cases stand at 2,52,364.

As many as, 1,10,63,025 patients have been recovered from Covid infection so far, out of which 17,741 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 172 lives across the nation, in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 1,59,216.

Meanwhile, 3,71,43,255 have been administered covid vaccines nationwide.

The graph of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continues to witness an upsurge with 23,179 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 84 more deaths due to the infection taking the total death toll to 53,080.

The total number of cases stands at 23,70,507, while active cases are 1,52,760, official data showed on Wednesday.

Here is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 4967 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1694 883642 7186 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 16783 56 4 Assam 1627 215146 1099 5 Bihar 364 261240 1554 6 Chandigarh 1330 21903 359 7 Chhattisgarh 5299 310503 3915 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 26 3417 2 9 Delhi 2702 631375 10948 10 Goa 805 54556 812 11 Gujarat 5310 271433 4430 12 Haryana 3740 269812 3083 13 Himachal Pradesh 935 58090 1011 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1008 124972 1977 15 Jharkhand 599 119160 1094 16 Karnataka 10239 940968 12407 17 Kerala 25698 1066259 4435 18 Ladakh 44 9691 130 19 Lakshadweep 179 459 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 5616 261531 3893 21 Maharashtra 154036 2163391 53080 22 Manipur 28 28922 373 23 Meghalaya 30 13824 148 24 Mizoram 17 4417 11 25 Nagaland 7 12127 91 26 Odisha 630 335857 1918 27 Puducherry 214 39233 673 28 Punjab 13320 183557 6172 29 Rajasthan 2851 318132 2791 30 Sikkim 46 6013 135 31 Tamil Nadu 5811 843999 12564 32 Telengana 2265 298120 1662 33 Tripura 12 33041 391 34 Uttarakhand 672 95665 1704 35 Uttar Pradesh 2014 595150 8751 36 West Bengal 3188 565670 10298 Total# 252364 11063025 159216

