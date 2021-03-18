35,886 Covid-19 cases and 172 deaths: India records highest single-day spike in over 100 days

India recorded 35,871 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in the last 102 days, as per the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin released on Thursday. With the fresh cases, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the nation has reached 1,14,74,605, while the active cases stand at 2,52,364.
As many as, 1,10,63,025 patients have been recovered from Covid infection so far, out of which 17,741 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 172 lives across the nation, in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 1,59,216.
Meanwhile, 3,71,43,255 have been administered covid vaccines nationwide.
The graph of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continues to witness an upsurge with 23,179 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 84 more deaths due to the infection taking the total death toll to 53,080.
The total number of cases stands at 23,70,507, while active cases are 1,52,760, official data showed on Wednesday.
Here is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|4967
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1694
|883642
|7186
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|16783
|56
|4
|Assam
|1627
|215146
|1099
|5
|Bihar
|364
|261240
|1554
|6
|Chandigarh
|1330
|21903
|359
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5299
|310503
|3915
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|26
|3417
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2702
|631375
|10948
|10
|Goa
|805
|54556
|812
|11
|Gujarat
|5310
|271433
|4430
|12
|Haryana
|3740
|269812
|3083
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|935
|58090
|1011
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1008
|124972
|1977
|15
|Jharkhand
|599
|119160
|1094
|16
|Karnataka
|10239
|940968
|12407
|17
|Kerala
|25698
|1066259
|4435
|18
|Ladakh
|44
|9691
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|179
|459
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|5616
|261531
|3893
|21
|Maharashtra
|154036
|2163391
|53080
|22
|Manipur
|28
|28922
|373
|23
|Meghalaya
|30
|13824
|148
|24
|Mizoram
|17
|4417
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|12127
|91
|26
|Odisha
|630
|335857
|1918
|27
|Puducherry
|214
|39233
|673
|28
|Punjab
|13320
|183557
|6172
|29
|Rajasthan
|2851
|318132
|2791
|30
|Sikkim
|46
|6013
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5811
|843999
|12564
|32
|Telengana
|2265
|298120
|1662
|33
|Tripura
|12
|33041
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|672
|95665
|1704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2014
|595150
|8751
|36
|West Bengal
|3188
|565670
|10298
|Total#
|252364
|11063025
|159216