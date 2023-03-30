Covid-19 scare looms large! India reports 3,016 fresh cases, highest in nearly six months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid scare

Covid-19 scare: As many as 3,016 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, highest in nearly six months. The active cases rose to 13,509. The death toll in the country till now including all three Covid waves stands at 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities — three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday is expected to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases. The meeting has been called by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj which will see the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals and other stakeholders. The meet comes a day after Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

In Maharashtra, Solapur and Sangli districts have topped the positivity chart with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent rate.

Latest India News