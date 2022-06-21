Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 9,923 new COVID cases, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

Covid 19 cases: India on Tuesday recorded 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which, the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,15,193.

According to ICMR, more than 85.85 cr have been conducted so far in the country, and 3,88,641 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 1 9933 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 298 5 2305410 20 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 64214 1 296 4 Assam 128 24 716258 2 7988 5 Bihar 313 4 818736 31 12256 6 Chandigarh 342 20 91595 25 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 463 31 1138639 38 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5375 167 1891536 1221 26238 6 6 10 Goa 761 21 242635 57 3833 11 Gujarat 1461 87 1215453 130 10946 12 Haryana 3103 118 996559 566 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 192 29 281137 21 4138 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 169 6 449598 12 4753 1 1 15 Jharkhand 111 3 430117 8 5319 16 Karnataka 4928 107 3916320 637 40113 17 Kerala*** 23145 709 6508850 2072 69889 5 5 18 Ladakh 27 28063 5 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 435 15 1032432 56 10740 21 Maharashtra 24613 867 7765602 1485 147888 2 2 22 Manipur 3 1 135123 2120 23 Meghalaya 39 4 92241 4 1594 24 Mizoram 129 14 227921 32 701 25 Nagaland 1 1 34740 1 761 26 Odisha 292 1279479 46 9126 27 Puducherry 129 1 163982 7 1962 28 Punjab 593 27 743030 52 17759 29 Rajasthan 676 5 1276966 62 9561 30 Sikkim 9 3 38730 3 453 31 Tamil Nadu 3951 429 3419583 257 38026 32 Telangana 2117 91 790073 155 4111 33 Tripura 1 99966 923 34 Uttarakhand 605 2 429983 10 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 2825 285 2058614 180 23527 1 1 36 West Bengal 2044 131 1998888 92 21209 1 1 Total# 79313 2613 42715193 7293 524890 12 5 17 ***Kerala 5-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

