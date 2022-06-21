Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
India logs 9,923 new COVID cases, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

According to ICMR, more than 85.85 cr have been conducted so far in the country, and 3,88,641 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2022 9:37 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • India on Tuesday recorded 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases.
  • The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections.
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent.

Covid 19 cases: India on Tuesday recorded 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which, the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,15,193.

According to ICMR, more than 85.85 cr have been conducted so far in the country, and 3,88,641 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 9933 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 298 2305410 20  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64214 296      
4 Assam 128 24  716258 7988      
5 Bihar 313 818736 31  12256      
6 Chandigarh 342 20  91595 25  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 463 31  1138639 38  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5375 167  1891536 1221  26238   6
10 Goa 761 21  242635 57  3833      
11 Gujarat 1461 87  1215453 130  10946      
12 Haryana 3103 118  996559 566  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 192 29  281137 21  4138   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 169 449598 12  4753   1
15 Jharkhand 111 430117 5319      
16 Karnataka 4928 107  3916320 637  40113      
17 Kerala*** 23145 709  6508850 2072  69889   5 5
18 Ladakh 27   28063 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 435 15  1032432 56  10740      
21 Maharashtra 24613 867  7765602 1485  147888   2
22 Manipur 3 135123   2120      
23 Meghalaya 39 92241 1594      
24 Mizoram 129 14  227921 32  701      
25 Nagaland 1 34740 761      
26 Odisha 292   1279479 46  9126      
27 Puducherry 129 163982 1962      
28 Punjab 593 27  743030 52  17759      
29 Rajasthan 676 1276966 62  9561      
30 Sikkim 9 38730 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 3951 429  3419583 257  38026      
32 Telangana 2117 91  790073 155  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99966   923      
34 Uttarakhand 605 429983 10  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2825 285  2058614 180  23527   1
36 West Bengal 2044 131  1998888 92  21209   1
Total# 79313 2613  42715193 7293  524890 12  5 17
***Kerala 5-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

