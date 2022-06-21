India logs 9,923 new COVID cases, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

Highlights
- India on Tuesday recorded 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases.
- The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections.
- The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent.
Covid 19 cases: India on Tuesday recorded 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which, the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,15,193.
According to ICMR, more than 85.85 cr have been conducted so far in the country, and 3,88,641 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|1
|9933
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|298
|5
|2305410
|20
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|64214
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|128
|24
|716258
|2
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|313
|4
|818736
|31
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|342
|20
|91595
|25
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|463
|31
|1138639
|38
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5375
|167
|1891536
|1221
|26238
|6
|6
|10
|Goa
|761
|21
|242635
|57
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1461
|87
|1215453
|130
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|3103
|118
|996559
|566
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|192
|29
|281137
|21
|4138
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|169
|6
|449598
|12
|4753
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|111
|3
|430117
|8
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4928
|107
|3916320
|637
|40113
|17
|Kerala***
|23145
|709
|6508850
|2072
|69889
|5
|5
|18
|Ladakh
|27
|28063
|5
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|435
|15
|1032432
|56
|10740
|21
|Maharashtra
|24613
|867
|7765602
|1485
|147888
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|3
|1
|135123
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|39
|4
|92241
|4
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|129
|14
|227921
|32
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34740
|1
|761
|26
|Odisha
|292
|1279479
|46
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|129
|1
|163982
|7
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|593
|27
|743030
|52
|17759
|29
|Rajasthan
|676
|5
|1276966
|62
|9561
|30
|Sikkim
|9
|3
|38730
|3
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3951
|429
|3419583
|257
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|2117
|91
|790073
|155
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99966
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|605
|2
|429983
|10
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2825
|285
|2058614
|180
|23527
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2044
|131
|1998888
|92
|21209
|1
|1
|Total#
|79313
|2613
|42715193
|7293
|524890
|12
|5
|17
|***Kerala 5-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR