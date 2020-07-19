Image Source : FILE Covaxin: North Goa hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine trials

A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Redkar Hospital, located in North Goa's Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

"We will select ten volunteers from Goa whose swab samples would be sent to Delhi before starting the actual trials on them tomorrow," said Dhananjay Lad, who is heading the trials at Redkar Hospital, told PTI.

"We are not randomizing. We are first checking their eligibility for the tests. We will be conducting the trials after we get reports from Delhi," he said.

