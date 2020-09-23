Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
India records single-day spike of 83,347 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 56-lakh mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 83,347 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 56 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2020 9:23 IST
India on Wednesday recorded as many as 83,347 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 56 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,646,011 while the death toll climbed to 90,020 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. 

Meanwhile, US Covid-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. With the national caseload topping 6.8 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 200,005, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York state reported 33,092 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. New Jersey recorded the second most deaths of 16,069. The states of Texas, California and Florida all confirmed more than 13,000 deaths, the tally showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 3479 10  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 71465 3053  562376 10555  5461 51 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2052 113  5778 135  14
4 Assam 29857 248  130950 1817  586
5 Bihar 12928 389  157454 1212  873
6 Chandigarh 2622 139  7794 383  130
7 Chhattisgarh 38198 271  52001 2437  718 28 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 22  2744 33  2  
9 Delhi 31623 682  216401 3097  5051 37 
10 Goa 5513 154  23462 736  368
11 Gujarat 16370 65  106285 1321  3352 16 
12 Haryana 19888 1126  93776 2892  1206 29 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4124 334  8511 658  134
14 Jammu and Kashmir 21485 402  43734 1619  1042 18 
15 Jharkhand 13280 224  60027 1484  641 15 
16 Karnataka 93172 2182  432450 9073  8228 83 
17 Kerala 40453 1099  101731 3007  572 19 
18 Ladakh 1028 19  2809 74  50  
19 Madhya Pradesh 22646 104  86030 2412  2035 28 
20 Maharashtra 272809 2208  936554 20206  33407 392 
21 Manipur 2333 220  6887 49  60
22 Meghalaya 2047 122  2706 179  38
23 Mizoram 690 10  1023 11  0  
24 Nagaland 1072 20  4517 40  15  
25 Odisha 34377 344  153213 3834  721 11 
26 Puducherry 4757 98  18454 389  473
27 Punjab 21288 373  77127 1718  2926 66 
28 Rajasthan 18614 369  98812 1528  1367 15 
29 Sikkim 556 43  2009 23  29  
30 Tamil Nadu 46350 145  497377 5406  8947 76 
31 Telengana 29873 224  146135 2062  1062 10 
32 Tripura 6599 101  16486 603  253
33 Uttarakhand 11831 244  30308 1107  512 11 
34 Uttar Pradesh 63148 1016  296183 6589  5212 77 
35 West Bengal 24971 73  202030 3047  4483 62 
Total# 968377 7484  4587613 89746  90020 1085 

