Image Source : PTI India records single-day spike of 83,347 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 56-lakh mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 83,347 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 56 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,646,011 while the death toll climbed to 90,020 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, US Covid-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. With the national caseload topping 6.8 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 200,005, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York state reported 33,092 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. New Jersey recorded the second most deaths of 16,069. The states of Texas, California and Florida all confirmed more than 13,000 deaths, the tally showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 8 3479 10 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 71465 3053 562376 10555 5461 51 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2052 113 5778 135 14 1 4 Assam 29857 248 130950 1817 586 8 5 Bihar 12928 389 157454 1212 873 3 6 Chandigarh 2622 139 7794 383 130 4 7 Chhattisgarh 38198 271 52001 2437 718 28 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 22 2744 33 2 9 Delhi 31623 682 216401 3097 5051 37 10 Goa 5513 154 23462 736 368 8 11 Gujarat 16370 65 106285 1321 3352 16 12 Haryana 19888 1126 93776 2892 1206 29 13 Himachal Pradesh 4124 334 8511 658 134 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 21485 402 43734 1619 1042 18 15 Jharkhand 13280 224 60027 1484 641 15 16 Karnataka 93172 2182 432450 9073 8228 83 17 Kerala 40453 1099 101731 3007 572 19 18 Ladakh 1028 19 2809 74 50 19 Madhya Pradesh 22646 104 86030 2412 2035 28 20 Maharashtra 272809 2208 936554 20206 33407 392 21 Manipur 2333 220 6887 49 60 1 22 Meghalaya 2047 122 2706 179 38 1 23 Mizoram 690 10 1023 11 0 24 Nagaland 1072 20 4517 40 15 25 Odisha 34377 344 153213 3834 721 11 26 Puducherry 4757 98 18454 389 473 6 27 Punjab 21288 373 77127 1718 2926 66 28 Rajasthan 18614 369 98812 1528 1367 15 29 Sikkim 556 43 2009 23 29 30 Tamil Nadu 46350 145 497377 5406 8947 76 31 Telengana 29873 224 146135 2062 1062 10 32 Tripura 6599 101 16486 603 253 2 33 Uttarakhand 11831 244 30308 1107 512 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 63148 1016 296183 6589 5212 77 35 West Bengal 24971 73 202030 3047 4483 62 Total# 968377 7484 4587613 89746 90020 1085

