India records single-day spike of 83,347 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 56-lakh mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 83,347 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 56 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,646,011 while the death toll climbed to 90,020 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
Meanwhile, US Covid-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. With the national caseload topping 6.8 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 200,005, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported.
New York state reported 33,092 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. New Jersey recorded the second most deaths of 16,069. The states of Texas, California and Florida all confirmed more than 13,000 deaths, the tally showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|160
|8
|3479
|10
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|71465
|3053
|562376
|10555
|5461
|51
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2052
|113
|5778
|135
|14
|1
|4
|Assam
|29857
|248
|130950
|1817
|586
|8
|5
|Bihar
|12928
|389
|157454
|1212
|873
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|2622
|139
|7794
|383
|130
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|38198
|271
|52001
|2437
|718
|28
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|198
|22
|2744
|33
|2
|9
|Delhi
|31623
|682
|216401
|3097
|5051
|37
|10
|Goa
|5513
|154
|23462
|736
|368
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16370
|65
|106285
|1321
|3352
|16
|12
|Haryana
|19888
|1126
|93776
|2892
|1206
|29
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4124
|334
|8511
|658
|134
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|21485
|402
|43734
|1619
|1042
|18
|15
|Jharkhand
|13280
|224
|60027
|1484
|641
|15
|16
|Karnataka
|93172
|2182
|432450
|9073
|8228
|83
|17
|Kerala
|40453
|1099
|101731
|3007
|572
|19
|18
|Ladakh
|1028
|19
|2809
|74
|50
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22646
|104
|86030
|2412
|2035
|28
|20
|Maharashtra
|272809
|2208
|936554
|20206
|33407
|392
|21
|Manipur
|2333
|220
|6887
|49
|60
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|2047
|122
|2706
|179
|38
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|690
|10
|1023
|11
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1072
|20
|4517
|40
|15
|25
|Odisha
|34377
|344
|153213
|3834
|721
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4757
|98
|18454
|389
|473
|6
|27
|Punjab
|21288
|373
|77127
|1718
|2926
|66
|28
|Rajasthan
|18614
|369
|98812
|1528
|1367
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|556
|43
|2009
|23
|29
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46350
|145
|497377
|5406
|8947
|76
|31
|Telengana
|29873
|224
|146135
|2062
|1062
|10
|32
|Tripura
|6599
|101
|16486
|603
|253
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11831
|244
|30308
|1107
|512
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|63148
|1016
|296183
|6589
|5212
|77
|35
|West Bengal
|24971
|73
|202030
|3047
|4483
|62
|Total#
|968377
|7484
|4587613
|89746
|90020
|1085