COVID pandemic: India reports 2,067 new cases with 40 deaths in single day

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,067 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 40 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 20), the country saw a total of 1,547 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,13,248.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 12,340 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 11,860.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,006. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,29,27,938 samples have been tested up to April 19 for COVID-19. Of these 4,21,183 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 632 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 4.42 per cent.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data. Officials said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 43 2304873 1 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 2 64193 2 296 4 Assam 1349 716212 6639 5 Bihar 14 2 818238 12256 6 Chandigarh 21 1 90780 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 1138175 4 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1729 211 1841162 290 26160 10 Goa 19 2 241514 4 3832 11 Gujarat 101 19 1213127 32 10942 12 Haryana 997 86 975615 148 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 63 8 280501 7 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 67 8 449128 13 4751 15 Jharkhand 12 2 429854 1 5315 16 Karnataka 1515 9 3904850 44 40057 17 Kerala*** 2466 6466280 68615 18 Ladakh 5 3 28006 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 43 3 1030472 2 10735 21 Maharashtra 634 12 7727443 71 147827 22 Manipur 53 4 135025 6 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 92191 1 1593 24 Mizoram 559 30 225020 129 692 25 Nagaland 8 34720 759 26 Odisha 160 2 1278652 11 9123 27 Puducherry 3 163812 1962 28 Punjab 75 18 741466 11 17743 29 Rajasthan 105 2 1273546 10 9552 30 Sikkim 4 1 38692 452 31 Tamil Nadu 232 1 3415033 26 38025 32 Telangana 189 17 787350 37 4111 33 Tripura 1 1 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 389 5 429250 4 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 695 85 2047540 29 23501 1 1 36 West Bengal 290 21 1996333 38 21200 Total# 11860 318 42511701 928 521966 -31 1 *** Kerala data as on 17th April 2022 1 death and 11 deaths declared due to appeals. Kerala data as on 18th April 2022 1 death and 21 deaths declared due to appeals *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

