COVID pandemic: India reports 2,067 new cases with 40 deaths in single day

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 12,340 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,006
- India saw a total of 1,547 discharges in last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,067 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 40 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 20), the country saw a total of 1,547 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,13,248.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 12,340 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 11,860.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,006. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,29,27,938 samples have been tested up to April 19 for COVID-19. Of these 4,21,183 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 632 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 4.42 per cent.
Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data. Officials said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).
The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|43
|2304873
|1
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6
|2
|64193
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|1349
|716212
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|14
|2
|818238
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|1
|90780
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|3
|1138175
|4
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1729
|211
|1841162
|290
|26160
|10
|Goa
|19
|2
|241514
|4
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|101
|19
|1213127
|32
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|997
|86
|975615
|148
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|63
|8
|280501
|7
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|67
|8
|449128
|13
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|12
|2
|429854
|1
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1515
|9
|3904850
|44
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2466
|6466280
|68615
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|3
|28006
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|43
|3
|1030472
|2
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|634
|12
|7727443
|71
|147827
|22
|Manipur
|53
|4
|135025
|6
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|92191
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|559
|30
|225020
|129
|692
|25
|Nagaland
|8
|34720
|759
|26
|Odisha
|160
|2
|1278652
|11
|9123
|27
|Puducherry
|3
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|75
|18
|741466
|11
|17743
|29
|Rajasthan
|105
|2
|1273546
|10
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|1
|38692
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|232
|1
|3415033
|26
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|189
|17
|787350
|37
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|1
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|389
|5
|429250
|4
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|695
|85
|2047540
|29
|23501
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|290
|21
|1996333
|38
|21200
|Total#
|11860
|318
|42511701
|928
|521966
|-31
|1
|*** Kerala data as on 17th April 2022 1 death and 11 deaths declared due to appeals. Kerala data as on 18th April 2022 1 death and 21 deaths declared due to appeals
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
