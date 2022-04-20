Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
COVID pandemic: India reports 2,067 new cases with 40 deaths in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 12,340 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2022 9:46 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Prayagraj on Apr 19. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 12,340 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,006
  • India saw a total of 1,547 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,067 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 40 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 20), the country saw a total of 1,547 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,13,248.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 12,340 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 11,860.  

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,006. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,29,27,938 samples have been tested up to April 19 for COVID-19. Of these 4,21,183 samples were tested on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Take pre-emptive action to curb emerging spread of Covid: Centre to Delhi and 4 other states

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 632 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 4.42 per cent.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data. Officials said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 43   2304873 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 64193 296      
4 Assam 1349   716212   6639      
5 Bihar 14 818238   12256      
6 Chandigarh 21 90780 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 9 1138175 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1729 211  1841162 290  26160      
10 Goa 19 241514 3832      
11 Gujarat 101 19  1213127 32  10942      
12 Haryana 997 86  975615 148  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 63 280501 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 67 449128 13  4751      
15 Jharkhand 12 429854 5315      
16 Karnataka 1515 3904850 44  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2466   6466280   68615      
18 Ladakh 5 28006 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 43 1030472 10735      
21 Maharashtra 634 12  7727443 71  147827      
22 Manipur 53 135025 2120      
23 Meghalaya 4   92191 1593      
24 Mizoram 559 30  225020 129  692      
25 Nagaland 8   34720   759      
26 Odisha 160 1278652 11  9123      
27 Puducherry 3   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 75 18  741466 11  17743      
29 Rajasthan 105 1273546 10  9552      
30 Sikkim 4 38692   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 232 3415033 26  38025      
32 Telangana 189 17  787350 37  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 389 429250 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 695 85  2047540 29  23501   1
36 West Bengal 290 21  1996333 38  21200      
Total# 11860 318  42511701 928  521966 -31    1
*** Kerala data as on 17th April 2022 1 death and 11 deaths declared due to appeals. Kerala data as on 18th April 2022 1 death and 21 deaths declared due to appeals
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Kerala govt refuses Centre's allegations that state did not submit Covid data

