COVID: India reports over 12,000 fresh cases for 2nd consecutive day; active cases rise to 63,063.

Highlights
- An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate is 2.47 per cent on June 17
- India saw a total of 7,985 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 12,847 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 17), the country saw a total of 7,985 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,82,697.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 63,063, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 58,215.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,817. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is 2.47 per cent on June 17.
ALSO READ: Reduce Covid booster dose gap to 6 months, recommends NTAGI
Mumbai COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,366 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were 2,293 infections.
Its recovery count rose to 10,55,665 after 1,700 patients recuperated during the day, while the number of active cases increased to 13,005, the civic body said in its bulletin. On Sunday and Tuesday also Mumbai had reported two deaths each.
Since the last 10 days, the metropolis has been recording four digit COVID-19 cases. However, the daily case count went beyond the 2,200-mark on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day COVID-19 count in Mumbai since January 22, when it had logged 2,550 cases and 13 fatalities.
Currently, Mumbai's positivity rate is 15.11 per cent, while the number of beds occupied in the hospitals has crossed the 100-mark. The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.163 per cent for the period between June 9 and 15, and the case doubling rate is 419 days, the bulletin said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|1
|9924
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|205
|15
|2305328
|24
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64213
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|59
|5
|716256
|10
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|179
|17
|818639
|23
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|248
|10
|91452
|25
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|232
|1138508
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3948
|305
|1887055
|1016
|26225
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|614
|45
|242359
|67
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1102
|111
|1214892
|117
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2364
|250
|994727
|375
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|147
|25
|281063
|51
|4137
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|126
|6
|449542
|16
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|76
|10
|430078
|13
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4371
|374
|3914343
|458
|40110
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|19210
|1255
|6500244
|2156
|69853
|8
|8
|18
|Ladakh
|31
|28047
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|400
|7
|1032199
|53
|10739
|21
|Maharashtra
|20634
|1373
|7755183
|2879
|147880
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|2
|1
|135122
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|42
|31
|92234
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|167
|21
|227819
|42
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|1
|34738
|1
|761
|26
|Odisha
|213
|24
|1279398
|17
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|77
|14
|163953
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|430
|52
|742813
|40
|17756
|29
|Rajasthan
|631
|50
|1276655
|65
|9560
|30
|Sikkim
|12
|2
|38723
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2313
|375
|3418658
|177
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|1621
|220
|789561
|65
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99966
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|569
|3
|429929
|17
|7694
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1849
|204
|2057698
|209
|23525
|36
|West Bengal
|1174
|137
|1998591
|61
|21207
|Total#
|63063
|4848
|42682697
|7985
|524817
|6
|8
|14
|***Kerala 8-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.21
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: WHO: Covid-19 deaths climb again, reversing a 5-week decline