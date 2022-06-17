Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India reports over 12,000 fresh cases for 2nd consecutive day; active cases rise to 63,063.

An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

The daily positivity rate is 2.47 per cent on June 17

India saw a total of 7,985 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 12,847 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 14 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 17), the country saw a total of 7,985 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,82,697.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 63,063, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 58,215.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,817. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 2.47 per cent on June 17.

Mumbai COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,366 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were 2,293 infections.

Its recovery count rose to 10,55,665 after 1,700 patients recuperated during the day, while the number of active cases increased to 13,005, the civic body said in its bulletin. On Sunday and Tuesday also Mumbai had reported two deaths each.

Since the last 10 days, the metropolis has been recording four digit COVID-19 cases. However, the daily case count went beyond the 2,200-mark on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day COVID-19 count in Mumbai since January 22, when it had logged 2,550 cases and 13 fatalities.

Currently, Mumbai's positivity rate is 15.11 per cent, while the number of beds occupied in the hospitals has crossed the 100-mark. The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.163 per cent for the period between June 9 and 15, and the case doubling rate is 419 days, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 1 9924 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 205 15 2305328 24 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64213 1 296 4 Assam 59 5 716256 10 7988 5 Bihar 179 17 818639 23 12256 6 Chandigarh 248 10 91452 25 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 232 1138508 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3948 305 1887055 1016 26225 2 2 10 Goa 614 45 242359 67 3833 11 Gujarat 1102 111 1214892 117 10946 12 Haryana 2364 250 994727 375 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 147 25 281063 51 4137 14 Jammu and Kashmir 126 6 449542 16 4752 15 Jharkhand 76 10 430078 13 5319 16 Karnataka 4371 374 3914343 458 40110 1 1 17 Kerala*** 19210 1255 6500244 2156 69853 8 8 18 Ladakh 31 28047 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 400 7 1032199 53 10739 21 Maharashtra 20634 1373 7755183 2879 147880 3 3 22 Manipur 2 1 135122 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 42 31 92234 1593 24 Mizoram 167 21 227819 42 701 25 Nagaland 3 1 34738 1 761 26 Odisha 213 24 1279398 17 9126 27 Puducherry 77 14 163953 5 1962 28 Punjab 430 52 742813 40 17756 29 Rajasthan 631 50 1276655 65 9560 30 Sikkim 12 2 38723 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 2313 375 3418658 177 38026 32 Telangana 1621 220 789561 65 4111 33 Tripura 1 99966 923 34 Uttarakhand 569 3 429929 17 7694 35 Uttar Pradesh 1849 204 2057698 209 23525 36 West Bengal 1174 137 1998591 61 21207 Total# 63063 4848 42682697 7985 524817 6 8 14 ***Kerala 8-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.21 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

