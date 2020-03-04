2 more test positive for coronavirus in Telangana, samples sent to Pune

Image Source : PTI 2 more test positive for coronavirus in Telangana

The number of positive cases of coronavirus is on the rise in India as two more persons were tested positive in Telangana on Wednesday. The cases were reported from a government-run hospital in Hyderabad and their samples have been sent to Pune National Institute of Virology (NIV) for furthest testing. The development comes two days after Telangana had reported a first positive case of coronavirus, while two others were tested positive at Gandhi Hospital but the authorities sent their samples to NIV for confirmation.

Officials said one has travel history to Italy while the second is the contact of the first COVID-19 positive case.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said 47 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and out of them, 45 samples were found negative. "Two samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. The report is expected tomorrow. They are being kept in isolation at Gandhi Hospital," he said.

The official said 45 persons who were negative were discharged and advised strict home isolation for 14 days.

The 24-year-old techie, who was tested positive on Monday, is stable and in isolation at Gandhi Hospital.

