Coronavirus: Good samaritan in Lucknow gives free ration to people amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Good samaritan in Lucknow gives free ration to people

With nationwide lockdown in place, it may have become harder than usual for people to get daily household items. The government has assured people that supply of essential items will continue unabated. But while governments across the country are working hard to provide food to people, there are good samaritans who are helping out fellow citizens.

A businessman in Lucknow is providing ration to people in poorer sections of society. The businessman, Chand Qureshi, is providing 21-day ration to the people. The ration not only includes foodgrains, rice, oil, flour among other food items but mask and sanitiser too. People are coming in large numbers to avail the grocery items.

Coronavirus has infected more than 500 people in India while the death toll is at 10. To combat the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown on March 24.

"If we do not follow the lockdown for 21-days, coronavirus will take our country 21 years in past," said PM Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening.