Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown possible in future, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/File Image

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a lockdown in the future might be possible. The statement comes as COVID-19 positive cases in India have increased to 298 while four deaths have also been reported.

"I appeal to all of you to discontinue your morning walks for some time and stay at home. We are not doing a lockdown currently but we might in future, if necessary for your betterment and safety," the chief minister said today.

Five or more people can not gather at any place in Delhi, Kejriwal said. "If there are five people, they should maintain at least one-metre distance from each other. According to an earlier order, 20 or more people were barred from gathering at a place," he added.

The chief minister also announced free ration to over 72 lakh people who are dependent on Delhi government's ration scheme.

"Daily wage labourers are losing their livelihood due to #coronavirus. We've decided to provide free ration to over 72 Lakh people who are dependent on Delhi govt’s ration scheme. Each person will now get 7.5 kg ration instead of 5kg that they usually get," he said.