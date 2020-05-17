Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: Mumbai and Maharashtra record sharpest increase in fresh cases so far (Representative image)

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to be on the rise. On the day lockdown 4.0 was announced by the Union Home Ministry, Maharashtra and the state capital Mumbai recorded the sharpest spike in a day in fresh number of covid-19 cases. 2347 positive cases were found in Maharashtra on Sunday. Mumbai alone accounted for 1571 of the fresh cases.

With the fresh addition of cases, total number of cases in Maharashtra has come to 33,053. Number of deaths has come to 1198. Sixty three deaths were recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday. 600 patients were discharged. Till date, 7688 patients have been discharged.

Mumbai remains the worst hit city and district in the state. 38 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Sunday bringing total number of deaths in the city to 734. Total number of positive patients in Mumbai is 19967.

New coronavirus cases were detected in Dharavi as well. 44 new cases were detected in Dharavi slums on Sunday. On a brighter note, no death was reported in the slums. Spread of coronavirus in Dharavi slums is a matter of concern as close to 1 million people live in Dharavi in extremely unhygienic conditions, increasing chances of a mass coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, national coronavirus lockdown was extended till May 31 on Sunday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of guidelines pertaining to what is allowed and restricted in different zones.

The lockdown 4.0 that begins from May 18, will be enforced with a different set of rules and guidelines. The new guidelines is based on suggestions from states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought during his fifth discussion with chief ministers on the pandemic on May 11.

