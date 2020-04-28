Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 4 deaths in Dharavi, state remains worst-hit in country

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Four coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum situated in Mumbai. New cases are constantly being reported from Dharavi, further complicating Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, the worst hit city in Maharashtra. The state has reported more coronavirus infections and deaths than other states in India so far.

Four deaths in Dharavi has brought the fatalities to 18. On Tuesday, 42 new cases were detected in the slums. Maharashtra has had 8590 coronavirus cases so far. The death toll is inching towards nine thousand. The current death toll figure is 8590. 1282 people have been cured so far.

Mumbai Police took a major decision on Tuesday and asked all policemen and women above the age of 55 to stay at home. Older individuals have been found to be more susceptible to coronavirus infection world over. Police personnel in Mumbai and elsewhere are literally on the frontlines of fight against coronavirus as they ensure that cities and villages remain in lockdown.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures from Maharashtra:

District / City Infections Deaths Discharged Mumbai 5776 219 711 Thane 752 14 129 Palghar 146 4 36 Raigad 61 1 21 Nashik 146 12 5 Ahmednagar 42 2 23 Dhule 25 3 0 Jalgaon 20 5 1 Nandurabar 11 1 0 Pune 1099 80 221 Solapur 65 5 0 Satara 29 2 4 Kolhapur 11 0 4 Sangli 27 1 25 Sindhudurg 1 0 1 Ratnagiri 8 1 5 Aurangabad 56 6 22 Jalna 2 0 0 Hingoli 8 0 1 Parbhani 1 0 0 Latur 10 1 8 Osmanabad 3 0 3 Beed 1 0 1 Nanded 3 0 0 Akola 29 1 8 Amravati 22 7 4 Yavatmal 62 0 10 Buldhana 21 1 15 Washim 1 0 1 Nagpur 127 1 20 Bhandara 1 0 0 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 2 0 2

