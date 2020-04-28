Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 4 deaths in Dharavi, state remains worst-hit in country

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Four coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum situated in Mumbai. New cases are constantly being reported from Dharavi, further complicating Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, the worst hit city in Maharashtra. The state has reported more coronavirus infections and deaths than other states in India so far.
Four deaths in Dharavi has brought the fatalities to 18. On Tuesday, 42 new cases were detected in the slums. Maharashtra has had 8590 coronavirus cases so far. The death toll is inching towards nine thousand. The current death toll figure is 8590. 1282 people have been cured so far.
Mumbai Police took a major decision on Tuesday and asked all policemen and women above the age of 55 to stay at home. Older individuals have been found to be more susceptible to coronavirus infection world over. Police personnel in Mumbai and elsewhere are literally on the frontlines of fight against coronavirus as they ensure that cities and villages remain in lockdown.
Here are the latest coronavirus figures from Maharashtra:
|District / City
|Infections
|Deaths
|Discharged
|Mumbai
|5776
|219
|711
|Thane
|752
|14
|129
|Palghar
|146
|4
|36
|Raigad
|61
|1
|21
|Nashik
|146
|12
|5
|Ahmednagar
|42
|2
|23
|Dhule
|25
|3
|0
|Jalgaon
|20
|5
|1
|Nandurabar
|11
|1
|0
|Pune
|1099
|80
|221
|Solapur
|65
|5
|0
|Satara
|29
|2
|4
|Kolhapur
|11
|0
|4
|Sangli
|27
|1
|25
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|1
|Ratnagiri
|8
|1
|5
|Aurangabad
|56
|6
|22
|Jalna
|2
|0
|0
|Hingoli
|8
|0
|1
|Parbhani
|1
|0
|0
|Latur
|10
|1
|8
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|3
|Beed
|1
|0
|1
|Nanded
|3
|0
|0
|Akola
|29
|1
|8
|Amravati
|22
|7
|4
|Yavatmal
|62
|0
|10
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|15
|Washim
|1
|0
|1
|Nagpur
|127
|1
|20
|Bhandara
|1
|0
|0
|Gondia
|1
|0
|1
|Chandrapur
|2
|0
|2