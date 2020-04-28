Niti Aayog building in Delhi sealed after official tests coronavirus positive

Image Source : ANI A NITI Aayog official has tested positive for coronavirus.

A Niti Aayog official has tested positive for coronavirus in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Niti Aayog official who has tested positive for COVID-19 is a director-level officer, PTI reported. The administration while taking necessary precautions have sealed Niti Aayog building for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation procedure, informed Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog

One officer in NITI Aayog has tested positive for #COVID19.

The necessary protocol is being followed, including sealing of the building for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation: Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/zgj7Da5Rss — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

At present, there are 3,108 confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi including 54 deaths while 877 have recovered after getting infected to COVID-19, as per health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

On Monday, 2 more coronavirus hotspots were identified in Delhi, taking the total number of containment zones in the national capital to 99. Pillanji Village, Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, and others figured in the list of 99 red zones in Delhi. According to the Ministry of Health, coronavirus has claimed at least 54 lives in Delhi so far. About 2,918 cases of the virus were reported in the national capital, of which 877 were cured or migrated.

