Coronavirus deaths near 100 in Madhya Pradesh, cases cross 2,000-mark. Check district-wise list

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 2000-mark, deaths near 100.

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,096 including 99 deaths while 210 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Sunday. Till Saturday evening, positive cases in the state stood at 2036. Indoor continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,176 positive cases after the district recorded 91 more cases.

Meanwhile, Ujjain has reported 8 coronavirus fatalities in two days taking total death in the district to 15. Between Saturday and Sunday, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 6 new fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 99. At present, a total of 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.

According to data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in the district stood at 4.85 per cent till Sunday morning, which is higher than the national average. Curfew is in force in urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus case was found in the district.

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients

Districts Cases Deaths Recovered Indore 1176 57 107 Bhopal 388 09 104 Khargaon 61 06 07 Ujjain 103 15 05 Shivpuri 02 02 Jabalpur 43 01 07 Khargaon 47 04 04 Morena 16 13 Chindwara 05 01 Gwalior 04 02 Badwani 24 Betul 01 Vidisha 13 13 Shoypur 04 02 Hoshangabad 30 01 01 Khandwa 36 12 Raisen 26 01 Dewas 22 06 04 Dhar 36 01 Sagar 05 Shajapur 06 01 Mandsor 08 01 Tikamgad 02 Ratlam 12 Satna 02 Agarmalwa 11 01 Alirajpur 03 Dindori 01 Others 02

