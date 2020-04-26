Coronavirus deaths near 100 in Madhya Pradesh, cases cross 2,000-mark. Check district-wise list

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,096 including 99 deaths while 210 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Sunday. Till Saturday evening, positive cases in the state stood at 2036. Indoor continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,176 positive cases after the district recorded 91 more cases.
Meanwhile, Ujjain has reported 8 coronavirus fatalities in two days taking total death in the district to 15. Between Saturday and Sunday, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 6 new fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 99. At present, a total of 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.
According to data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in the district stood at 4.85 per cent till Sunday morning, which is higher than the national average. Curfew is in force in urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus case was found in the district.
Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients
|Districts
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Indore
|1176
|57
|107
|Bhopal
|388
|09
|104
|Khargaon
|61
|06
|07
|Ujjain
|103
|15
|05
|Shivpuri
|02
|02
|Jabalpur
|43
|01
|07
|Khargaon
|47
|04
|04
|Morena
|16
|13
|Chindwara
|05
|01
|Gwalior
|04
|02
|Badwani
|24
|Betul
|01
|Vidisha
|13
|13
|Shoypur
|04
|02
|Hoshangabad
|30
|01
|01
|Khandwa
|36
|12
|Raisen
|26
|01
|Dewas
|22
|06
|04
|Dhar
|36
|01
|Sagar
|05
|Shajapur
|06
|01
|Mandsor
|08
|01
|Tikamgad
|02
|Ratlam
|12
|Satna
|02
|Agarmalwa
|11
|01
|Alirajpur
|03
|Dindori
|01
|Others
|02
ALSO READ | Standalone shops in Delhi to open, malls, markets to remain shut: Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 2 policemen in Mumbai die of COVID-19, first such cases