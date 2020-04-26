Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus deaths near 100 in Madhya Pradesh, cases cross 2,000-mark. Check district-wise list

Coronavirus deaths near 100 in Madhya Pradesh, cases cross 2,000-mark. Check district-wise list

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,096 including 99 deaths while 210 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Sunday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2020 15:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh, Indore, Bhopal, coronavirus
Image Source : AP

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 2000-mark, deaths near 100.

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,096 including 99 deaths while 210 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Sunday. Till Saturday evening, positive cases in the state stood at 2036. Indoor continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,176 positive cases after the district recorded 91 more cases.  

Meanwhile, Ujjain has reported 8 coronavirus fatalities in two days taking total death in the district to 15. Between Saturday and Sunday, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 6 new fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 99. At present, a total of 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.

According to data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in the district stood at 4.85 per cent till Sunday morning, which is higher than the national average. Curfew is in force in urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus case was found in the district. 

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients 

Districts Cases Deaths  Recovered
Indore 1176 57 107
Bhopal 388 09 104
Khargaon 61 06 07
Ujjain 103 15 05
Shivpuri 02   02
Jabalpur 43 01 07
Khargaon 47 04 04
Morena 16   13
Chindwara  05 01  
Gwalior 04   02
Badwani 24    
Betul 01    
Vidisha 13   13
Shoypur 04   02
Hoshangabad 30 01 01
Khandwa 36   12
Raisen 26   01
Dewas 22 06 04
Dhar 36 01  
Sagar 05    
Shajapur 06   01
Mandsor 08 01  
Tikamgad 02    
Ratlam 12    
Satna 02    
Agarmalwa 11 01  
Alirajpur 03    
Dindori 01    
Others 02    

ALSO READ | Standalone shops in Delhi to open, malls, markets to remain shut: Arvind Kejriwal

ALSO READCoronavirus in Maharashtra: 2 policemen in Mumbai die of COVID-19, first such cases

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X