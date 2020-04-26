Standalone shops in Delhi to open: Arvind Kejriwal says 'will implement Centre's order'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to implement Centre's order to open standalone shops in the national capital. While addressing the media on Sunday, Kejriwal said that he will allow the stand-alone shops in Delhi to open but no large markets will be allowed to open.

Kejriwal announced that the number of patients in the hospitals in Delhi decreased significantly in the last one week.

Kejriwal said that the order will be implemented only in the areas where the coronavirus influence has been limited. "No shops will open in the containment zones," Kejriwal said.

"Centre decided to open certain shops, we're implementing it here too. Medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops, dairy will remain open. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighborhood shops will also open. No shopping complex/market will open," he added.

Giving an update on coronvirus situation in Delhi Kejriwal said, "In the 7th week since the beginning of Corona pandemic, 850 cases were reported & in the 8th week - last week - 622 cases were reported. Twenty people died in 7th week & 9 people died last week. In 7th week 260 people recovered and were discharged, in 8th week 580 recovered and went home."

"There is a patient in LNJP hospital, he was in critical condition and doctors said he is sinking. He was administered plasma therapy and his health has improved significantly. This has encouraged us, as far as plasma therapy is concerned," he further added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage