Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant worker who returned to Bihar from Maharashtra beaten to death

A tragic incident has come to light from Bihar's Sitamarhi district. A man, who returned to his native place from Maharashtra was beaten to death after he called a coronavirus helpline and informed about his return. Maharashtra has a maximum number of coronavirus positive cases in India.

Bablu Kumar (20), who lived in Madhaul village (Sitamarhi), had informed authorities about his return which in turn angered few of his family members. Police have arrested seven members of Bablu's family in connection with the case.

The two accused and their families on Monday thrashed the deceased Bablu, after giving his samples to the health department.

The deceased had informed the Corona help centre about his return which had allegedly angered the families of the two accused murderers. The severely injured youth was admitted to Runnisaidpur PHC but as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur. He succumbed to his injury on way to the hospital.

Investigations have been launched into the matter and seven people have been arrested for the crime.

As India is under 21-day lockdown, millions of migrant labourers, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot trying to cross state borders to reach their villages. According to an estimate, over 50, 000 migrant workers from across India have already reached Bihar.

