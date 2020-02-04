Coronavirus Suspicion: 39-year-old quarantined in Karnataka for suspected infection

Sandip Kelsangad, 39-year-old man returned from China recently has been quarantined in Karnataka's Hubli on suspicion of Coronavirus. Kelsangad was admitted to the Karnataka Istitute of Medical Science Hospital after he complained of fever, cough, weakness and headache.

"He is under observation and is stable. We sent his sample to Pune," said Ramlingappa Anteratani, Director KIMS Hubli.

Earlier, 8 people with similar symptoms were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack but were found negative.

Thus far, 3 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India, all of whom are in Kerala. Worldwide, Coronavirus has taken over 425 lives.

