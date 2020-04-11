Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai first city to report over 1,000 cases; state tally rises to 1,574

Over 1,500 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra as the state continues to be India's worst impacted state due to COVID-19. Mumbai has become the first city in India to notch over 1,000 coronavirus cases. Mumbai currently has 1,008 COVID-19 cases followed by Pune (248) and Thane (119). Mumbai also leads the state as far as coronavirus deaths in the state are concerned with 64, followed by Pune (25 and Thane (8).
A total of 110 deaths have been reported from Maharashtra while 188 people have recovered.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Maharashtra District-wise COVID-19 cases
In the last 24 hours India has seen its sharpest rise in cases as well as in deaths. Over 1,000 cases have been reported countrywide along with 40 deaths. Total case tally in the country now stands at 7,447 including 239 deaths.
|Sr.No
|District/ M.Corporation
|Cases
|Death
|1
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|1008
|64
|2
|Thane
|3
|0
|3
|Thane Muncipal Corporation
|28
|3
|4
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations
|32
|2
|5
|Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation
|34
|2
|6
|Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|7
|Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Mira Bhayandar
|21
|1
|9
|Palghar
|3
|1
|10
|Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation
|12
|3
|11
|Raigad
|0
|0
|12
|Panvel Muncipal Corporation
|6
|1
|Thane Mandal Total
|1148
|77
|1
|Nashik
|1
|0
|2
|Nashik Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|3
|Malegaon Muncipal Corporation
|5
|1
|4
|Ahemadnagar
|9
|0
|5
|Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation
|16
|0
|6
|Dhule
|0
|0
|7
|Dhule Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Jalgaon
|1
|0
|9
|Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation
|1
|1
|10
|Nandurbar
|0
|0
|Nashik Mandal Total
|34
|2
|1
|Pune
|7
|0
|2
|Pune Muncipal Corporation
|219
|25
|3
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation
|22
|0
|4
|Solapur
|0
|0
|5
|Solapur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|6
|Satara
|6
|1
|Pune Mandal Total
|254
|26
|1
|Kolapur
|0
|0
|2
|Kolapur Muncipal Corporation
|5
|0
|3
|Sangli
|26
|0
|4
|Sangli Miraj Upwad Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|5
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|6
|Ratnagiri
|5
|1
|Kolapur Mandal Total
|37
|1
|1
|Aurangabad
|1
|0
|1
|Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation
|16
|1
|2
|Jalna
|1
|0
|3
|Hingoli
|1
|0
|4
|Parbhani
|0
|0
|5
|Parbhani Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Aurangabad Mandal Total
|19
|1
|1
|Latur
|0
|0
|2
|Latur Muncipal Corporation
|8
|0
|3
|Osmanabad
|4
|0
|5
|Beed
|1
|0
|6
|Nanded
|0
|0
|7
|Nanded Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Latur Mandal Total
|13
|0
|1
|Akola
|0
|0
|2
|Akola Muncipal Corporation
|12
|0
|3
|Amravati
|0
|1
|4
|Amravati Muncipal Corporation
|4
|1
|5
|Yavatmal
|4
|0
|6
|Buldhana
|13
|1
|7
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola Mandal Total
|34
|2
|1
|Nagpur
|0
|0
|2
|Nagpur Muncipal Corporation
|25
|1
|3
|Wardha
|0
|0
|4
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|5
|Gondia
|1
|0
|6
|Chandrapur
|0
|0
|7
|Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Mandal Total
|26
|1
|1
|Other Sate
|9
|0
|TOTAL
|1574
|110