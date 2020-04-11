Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai first city to report over 1,000 cases; state tally rises to 1,574

Over 1,500 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra as the state continues to be India's worst impacted state due to COVID-19. Mumbai has become the first city in India to notch over 1,000 coronavirus cases. Mumbai currently has 1,008 COVID-19 cases followed by Pune (248) and Thane (119). Mumbai also leads the state as far as coronavirus deaths in the state are concerned with 64, followed by Pune (25 and Thane (8).

A total of 110 deaths have been reported from Maharashtra while 188 people have recovered.

Maharashtra District-wise COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours India has seen its sharpest rise in cases as well as in deaths. Over 1,000 cases have been reported countrywide along with 40 deaths. Total case tally in the country now stands at 7,447 including 239 deaths.

COVID-19-Maharashtra Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 1008 64 2 Thane 3 0 3 Thane Muncipal Corporation 28 3 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 32 2 5 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 34 2 6 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 7 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Mira Bhayandar 21 1 9 Palghar 3 1 10 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 12 3 11 Raigad 0 0 12 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 6 1 Thane Mandal Total 1148 77 1 Nashik 1 0 2 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 1 0 3 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 5 1 4 Ahemadnagar 9 0 5 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 16 0 6 Dhule 0 0 7 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Jalgaon 1 0 9 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 10 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Mandal Total 34 2 1 Pune 7 0 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 219 25 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 22 0 4 Solapur 0 0 5 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 6 Satara 6 1 Pune Mandal Total 254 26 1 Kolapur 0 0 2 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 5 0 3 Sangli 26 0 4 Sangli Miraj Upwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 5 1 Kolapur Mandal Total 37 1 1 Aurangabad 1 0 1 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 16 1 2 Jalna 1 0 3 Hingoli 1 0 4 Parbhani 0 0 5 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Aurangabad Mandal Total 19 1 1 Latur 0 0 2 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 3 Osmanabad 4 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Mandal Total 13 0 1 Akola 0 0 2 Akola Muncipal Corporation 12 0 3 Amravati 0 1 4 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 4 1 5 Yavatmal 4 0 6 Buldhana 13 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola Mandal Total 34 2 1 Nagpur 0 0 2 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 25 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Mandal Tota l 26 1 1 Other Sate 9 0 TOTAL 1574 110

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News