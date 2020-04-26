Image Source : ANI (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 34 new cases in Dharavi, state breaches 8000-mark

New coronavirus cases continued to be detected on Sunday in Maharashtra. 34 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Dharavi in Mumbai. Number of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra has crossed 8000. By Sunday night, the number of infections rose up to 8068. There have been 342 deaths so far. On a brighter note, 1076 people have been discharged.

Spread of coronavirus in Dharavi slums is still a major cause of concern for the government. Dharavi, asia's largest slum, houses 7.5 lakh people. The hutments in Dharavi are closely situated and people live in extremely unhygienic conditions.

These are detailed numbers from Maharashtra districts:

City/ District Positive Death Discharged Mumbai 5407 204 551 Thane 738 14 119 Palghar 141 4 26 Raigad 57 1 18 Nashik 131 12 2 Ahmednagar 36 2 22 Dhule 25 3 0 Jalgaon 19 4 1 Nandurbar 11 1 0 Pune 1052 76 206 Solapur 47 5 0 Satara 29 2 3 Kolhapur 10 0 3 Sangli 27 1 25 Sindhudurg 1 0 1 Ratnagiri 8 1 5 Aurangabad 50 5 22 Jalna 2 0 0 Hingoli 8 0 1 Parbhani 1 0 0 Latur 9 1 8 Osmanabad 3 0 3 Beed 1 0 1 Nanded 1 0 0 Akola 29 1 7 Amravati 20 1 4 Yavatmal 48 0 10 Buldhana 21 1 14 Washim 1 0 1 Nagpur 107 1 20 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 2 0 2

