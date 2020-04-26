Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 34 new cases in Dharavi, state breaches 8000-mark

New coronavirus cases continued to be detected on Sunday in Maharashtra. 34 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Dharavi in Mumbai. Number of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra has crossed 8000. By Sunday night, the number of infections rose up to 8068. There have been 342 deaths so far. On a brighter note, 1076 people have been discharged.
Spread of coronavirus in Dharavi slums is still a major cause of concern for the government. Dharavi, asia's largest slum, houses 7.5 lakh people. The hutments in Dharavi are closely situated and people live in extremely unhygienic conditions.
These are detailed numbers from Maharashtra districts:
|City/ District
|Positive
|Death
|Discharged
|Mumbai
|5407
|204
|551
|Thane
|738
|14
|119
|Palghar
|141
|4
|26
|Raigad
|57
|1
|18
|Nashik
|131
|12
|2
|Ahmednagar
|36
|2
|22
|Dhule
|25
|3
|0
|Jalgaon
|19
|4
|1
|Nandurbar
|11
|1
|0
|Pune
|1052
|76
|206
|Solapur
|47
|5
|0
|Satara
|29
|2
|3
|Kolhapur
|10
|0
|3
|Sangli
|27
|1
|25
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|1
|Ratnagiri
|8
|1
|5
|Aurangabad
|50
|5
|22
|Jalna
|2
|0
|0
|Hingoli
|8
|0
|1
|Parbhani
|1
|0
|0
|Latur
|9
|1
|8
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|3
|Beed
|1
|0
|1
|Nanded
|1
|0
|0
|Akola
|29
|1
|7
|Amravati
|20
|1
|4
|Yavatmal
|48
|0
|10
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|14
|Washim
|1
|0
|1
|Nagpur
|107
|1
|20
|Gondia
|1
|0
|1
|Chandrapur
|2
|0
|2