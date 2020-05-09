Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus in Dharavi: 25 news cases, 1 death

New cases continued to be reported in Dharavi, Mumbai on Saturday. 25 persons were found to be coronavirus positive in Dharavi on Saturday while 1 patient succumbed to Covid 19 infection.

Detection of these cases has brought total number of cases to 833. There have been 27 deaths so far.

Dharavi is the largest slum locality in the whole of Asia. Dharavi houses 7.5 lakh people. The population lives in extremely unhygienic conditions and hutments are situated very close to each other. Outbreak of coronavirus in Dharavi is hence a matter of grave concern as it is really hard to ensure social distancing in the slums. Widespread outbreak of Covid 19 in Dharavi may prove to be catastrophic for Mumbai which is already battlig with record number of cases for an Indian metropolis.

Authorities in Mumbai have undertaken construction of a COVID-19 facility in MMRDA grounds at Bandra Kurla Complex. This will be a 1000-bed coronavirus qurantine facility and it is being constructed close to Dharavi slums.

