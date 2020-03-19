Image Source : PTI Coronavirus Outbreak: Teaching and non-teaching staff in Haryana to work from home

The Haryana government on Thursday asked all teaching and non-teaching staff in government and private schools of the state to work from home. The state government has already ordered government and private schools in the state to remain closed till March 31.

According to an official, the teaching and non-teaching staff will work from home until further orders.

