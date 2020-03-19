Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus Outbreak: Teaching and non-teaching staff in Haryana to work from home

Coronavirus Outbreak: Teaching and non-teaching staff in Haryana to work from home

The Haryana government on Thursday asked all teaching and non-teaching staff in government and private schools of the state to work from home.

PTI PTI
Chandigarh Updated on: March 19, 2020 21:08 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: Teaching and non-teaching staff in Haryana to work from home
Image Source : PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak: Teaching and non-teaching staff in Haryana to work from home

The Haryana government on Thursday asked all teaching and non-teaching staff in government and private schools of the state to work from home. The state government has already ordered government and private schools in the state to remain closed till March 31.

According to an official, the teaching and non-teaching staff will work from home until further orders.

Fight Against Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu reports third coronavirus confirmed case; 10 quarantined for contact with second patient

ALSO READ | 70-year-old man from Punjab becomes India's fourth coronavirus casualty

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X