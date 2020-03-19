Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 70-year-old man from Punjab becomes India's fourth coronavirus casualty

70-year-old man from Punjab becomes India's fourth coronavirus casualty

Coronavirus has claimed another life in India taking the overall death toll to 4. As per the latest reports, the latest casualty because of COVID-19 has taken place in Punjab. The victim had a travel history to Germany and Italy.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Updated on: March 19, 2020 17:16 IST
4th death in India due to coronavirus reported from Punjab
Image Source : TWITTER

4th death in India due to coronavirus reported from Punjab

Coronavirus has claimed another life in India taking the overall death toll to 4. As per the latest reports, the latest casualty because of COVID-19 has taken place in Punjab. The 70-year-old man, who succumbed to the illness, had a travel history to Germany and Italy. 

This is the first death due to coronavirus reported from Punjab.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The global death toll for coronavirus has crossed 9,000 with over 220,000 infected. In India 166 people so far have been infected with COVID-19 while 4 have succumbed to the illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:00 pm today regarding the growing concern of coronavirus. As per reports, the prime minister is unlikely to announce any nationwide lockdown.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X