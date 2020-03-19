70-year-old man from Punjab becomes India's fourth coronavirus casualty

Image Source : TWITTER 4th death in India due to coronavirus reported from Punjab

Coronavirus has claimed another life in India taking the overall death toll to 4. As per the latest reports, the latest casualty because of COVID-19 has taken place in Punjab. The 70-year-old man, who succumbed to the illness, had a travel history to Germany and Italy.

This is the first death due to coronavirus reported from Punjab.

The global death toll for coronavirus has crossed 9,000 with over 220,000 infected. In India 166 people so far have been infected with COVID-19 while 4 have succumbed to the illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:00 pm today regarding the growing concern of coronavirus. As per reports, the prime minister is unlikely to announce any nationwide lockdown.