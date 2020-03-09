Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Haryana exempts employees from marking biometric attendance till Mar 31 (Representational Image)

The Haryana government has exempted its employees from marking attendance through the biometric system till March 31 as a preventive measure in view of coronavirus scare, an official said in Chandigarh on Monday. Necessary directions have been issued in this regard to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Managing Directors/Chief Administrators of Boards and Corporations, Deputy Commissioners/ Sub Divisional Officers and the Registrars of Universities, the official said in a statement.

Officials have been asked to mark their attendance in registers during this period, he added. As coronavirus is most commonly transmitted through infected surfaces, all state government employees may refrain from using this mode of marking attendance to mitigate the spread of the virus, said the spokesperson.

In Haryana, 35 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been sent for testing till March 8, of which 32 have been found to be negative while results of three are awaited, the official said.

