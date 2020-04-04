COVID-19: No religious congregation in Maharashtra till further orders, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : TWITTER/CMO MAHARASHTRA Maharashtra CM Udhhav Thackeray during his webcast on Saturday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday made it clear that permission will not be given to any religious, political, sports congregation in the state "till further orders". He was addressing the state in a webcast. Maharashtra has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot with the state accounting for a major chunk of coronavirus infections in the country.

"I appeal all communities to celebrate their festivals indoors and on small scale," said Thackeray during the webcast.

States across the country appear to have taken serious note of congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi that has been cause of spike in coromavirus cases across the country. Thousands of people gathered at the Markaz in initial weeks of March and then dispersed across the country. Many of the attendees were infected with coronavirus and as they came in contact with other people in their states, number of infections saw a sudden spike.

While making Saturday's announcement, Uddhav Thackeray emphasised his point again and again.

"Permission to congregations will not be granted till further orders. Note what I am saying. Till further orders," he said.

He gave examples of how festivals like Gudhi Padwa, usually celebrated in grand manner in Maharashtra, were celebrated indoor this time around.

"We celebrated Gudhi Padwa indoors. We celebrated Ram Navami indoors. We should continue doing this. I appeal to other communities as well. Please celebrate your festivals, your events indoors and on small scale," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that there were 537 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. This is nearly 20 per cent of coronavirus cases detected across India.

