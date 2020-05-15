Karnataka's COVID-19 tally breaches 1,000 mark, total rises to 1032; death toll at 35

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 45 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1032; death toll at 35

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 1032 after 45 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 476 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 35 have died, State Health Department said on Friday. Out of the new cases, 16 are from Dakshina Kannada, 13 from Bengaluru Urban, five from Udapi, three each from Bidar and Hassan, two from Chitradurga, and one each from Kolar, Shivamogga and Bagalkote districts.

Twenty of them are with travel history to Dubai, four to Mumbai and three returned from Chennai. One patient has a history of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and another was from containment zone in Bidar.

Rest are all primary and secondary contacts of patients already tested positive, the bulletin said.

"Forty-five new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1032 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 35 deaths and 476 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

(With Inputs from PTI)

