Coronavirus in Andhra: 57 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 599. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2157 after 57 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1252 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 48 have died, the state health department said on Friday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 8 out of the 57 fresh cases reported in the state. Besides, Visakhapatnam contributed 2 new cases.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added no new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday, taking the total to 404. Krishna district reported nine cases as its count rose to 360. Nellore and Chittoor districts in the red zone in Andhra, reported fourteen fresh cases each. Four other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 82,000-mark as positive patients toll is now at 81,970 including 2,649 deaths while 27,920 have recovered, as per health ministry's data released on Friday. In the past one week, frequency of coronavirus cases in India has risen with over 3,000 cases per day, however, the recovery rate has also increased.

